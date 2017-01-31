AHL All-Star Challenge: Atlantic Divi...

AHL All-Star Challenge: Atlantic Division team falls in shootout

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

The AHL All-Stars Central DivisionA a a s Matt Lorito gets ready to score on the Atlantic Division goalie Zane McIntyre in a shoot out to win the AHL All-Star Classic at the PPL Center in Allentown on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.Christopher Dolan / Staff Photographer The AHL All-Stars Atlantic Division coach Clark Donatelli talks to his players during the AHL All-Star Classic at the PPL Center in Allentown on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.Christopher Dolan / Staff Photographer ALLENTOWN - Clark Donatelli knew he'd lost total control of his squad of Atlantic Division All Stars when he looked up and saw Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry locked in a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors with Providence's Zane MacIntyre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16) May '16 The Trout 1
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Oct '15 Fart news 90
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14) Jan '15 catfreak 2
News NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14) Dec '14 ZenTu 1
News Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14) Dec '14 ND Irish 1
See all Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,063 • Total comments across all topics: 278,431,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC