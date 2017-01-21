AFTERMATH: Pens' injury bug a blessing again

A season ago, the infusion of young forward talent - Conor Sheary, Bryan Rust, Scott Wilson, Tom Kuhnhackl, Oskar Sundqvist - happened because Beau Bennett, Eric Fehr, Nick Bonino, Evgeni Malkin missed substantial chunks of the schedule with ailments. We know how that story ended - with a Stanley Cup and a slew of winger options after mostly everyone returned to full health.

