About Last Night: Please, make the bad men stop

After enduring the most lopsided defeat of the season in a 7-1 drubbing at PNC Arena at the hands of the Pittsburgh Penguins, the best thing for the Carolina Hurricanes is likely the fact that they get to go right back at it against the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight in Ohio. Entering the game with a four game home winning streak, the Canes now must go back to the drawing board to regain the defensive structure, discipline and toughness which led to their extended success over the previous two months.

