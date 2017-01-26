9 Penguins make NHL's Top 100 Players

9 Penguins make NHL's Top 100 Players

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Pensburgh

For the 100 years of the NHL, they announced the 100 top players. 9 have ties to the Pittsburgh Penguins While all nine were instrumental in NHL history , only 3 players on the list scored the majority of their points with the Penguins: Mario Lemieux , Jaromir Jagr and Sidney Crosby .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pensburgh.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16) May '16 The Trout 1
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Oct '15 Fart news 90
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14) Jan '15 catfreak 2
News NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14) Dec '14 ZenTu 1
News Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14) Dec '14 ND Irish 1
See all Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,872 • Total comments across all topics: 278,333,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC