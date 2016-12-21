WBS Penguins: Binghamton hands team second straight loss

Binghamton goaltender Chris Driedger took care of the rest, stopping 44 of the 46 shots on goal to help the Senators hand the Penguins their first two-game losing streak in regulation this season, 3-2, in front of 4,177 at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena. The Penguins entered the third period trailing, 3-1, but quickly earned a power play and cut the Senators' lead to one when Jake Guentzel notched his AHL-leading 18th goal at 8:09.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.