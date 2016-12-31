Video: Another night, another ridicul...

Video: Another night, another ridiculous Carey Price save

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

The Habs netminder made two terrific blocker saves on Conor Sheary in the first period, stopping the Penguins forward's initial shot from the slot thanks to his quick reaction, and then having the awareness to acrobatically bat the puck out of mid-air and out of his crease. Were these two quick saves as good as his stick stop on Ondrej Palat the other night? Feel free to debate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16) May '16 The Trout 1
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Oct '15 Fart news 90
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14) Jan '15 catfreak 2
News NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14) Dec '14 ZenTu 1
News Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14) Dec '14 ND Irish 1
See all Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,783 • Total comments across all topics: 277,503,088

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC