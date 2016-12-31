Video: Another night, another ridiculous Carey Price save
The Habs netminder made two terrific blocker saves on Conor Sheary in the first period, stopping the Penguins forward's initial shot from the slot thanks to his quick reaction, and then having the awareness to acrobatically bat the puck out of mid-air and out of his crease. Were these two quick saves as good as his stick stop on Ondrej Palat the other night? Feel free to debate.
