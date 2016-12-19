Tortorella taking time to smell the roses after resurrection from scrap heap
Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella, center, talks with linesman Brad Kovachik with Scott Hartnell, left, listening during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. Standing in the same hallway where one of the defining - and ugly - moments of his brief and tumultuous time with the Vancouver Canucks took place, Tortorella seems more relaxed, if only a little.The head coach of the high-flying Columbus Blue Jackets still has a fire that can burn white hot, but he's just led a practice at Rogers Arena where the smile rarely left his face.
