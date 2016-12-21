Top 10 of 2016: Cushing's Sheary wins Stanley Cup
Yet there the Cushing Academy alumnus stood with the Stanley Cup above his head on the SAP Center ice in San Jose, celebrating with his Pittsburgh Penguin teammates after a championship-clinching victory over the Sharks on June 12. His is a tale of determination paying off, with his showing in the NHL playoffs landing Sheary in the No. 8 slot among the Sentinel & Enterprise's top 10 sports local stories of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
|Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ND Irish
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC