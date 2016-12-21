Top 10 of 2016: Cushing's Sheary wins...

Top 10 of 2016: Cushing's Sheary wins Stanley Cup

Sentinel & Enterprise

Yet there the Cushing Academy alumnus stood with the Stanley Cup above his head on the SAP Center ice in San Jose, celebrating with his Pittsburgh Penguin teammates after a championship-clinching victory over the Sharks on June 12. His is a tale of determination paying off, with his showing in the NHL playoffs landing Sheary in the No. 8 slot among the Sentinel & Enterprise's top 10 sports local stories of the year.

