Ranking the Top 10 NHL Goals of 2016
The best and most spectacular goals of the calendar year 2016 involve parts of two seasons and a brilliant playoff spring. Fans of the game have come to expect the incredible and the outrageous from established impact players like Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
|Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ND Irish
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC