Pregame: Penguins vs. Canadiens, 7 p.m.
It's been more than two months since the Penguins' first dud of the season, a 4-0 loss at Montreal back on Oct. 18. They went 0 for 8 on the power play and took seven penalties, including a faceoff violation, too many men and four stick-related infractions. The Canadiens never faced a serious threat.
