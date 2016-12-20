Pens Points: Sully Staying Put
The Penguins are back in action tonight as they conclude their home-and-home with the Devils, the Pens have also signed their head coach to a well-deserved contract extension, some players show off their holiday spirit, and much more in today's Pens Points. As previously mentioned, the Penguins have given head coach, Mike Sullivan, some job security as they have signed him to an extension through the 2019-2020 season.
