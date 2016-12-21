Penguins Weekly: Donatelli maintains winning culture in 1st year as coach

WBS Penguins head coach Clark Donatelli talks to players during a game against Rochester on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.Christopher Dolan / Staff Photographer WILKES-BARRE TWP. - When the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins take the ice on Monday, it will mark the one-year anniversary of Clark Donatelli's tenure as the team's head coach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.