Penguins notebook: Jarry gets call to Pittsburgh

This time, the Penguins' string of tough luck came crashing down on goaltender Matt Murray, who suffered an undisclosed injury late in the second period of their 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. After Sullivan spoke with the media, Pittsburgh recalled Wilkes-Barre/Scranton starting goaltender Tristan Jarry to serve as Fleury's backup and also reassigned defenseman Derrick Pouliot to Wilkes-Barre.

