Penguins have Crosby to thank
The Pittsburgh Penguins haven't lost consecutive games in regulation for more than a year. Coach Mike Sullivan has a pretty good theory about one of the reasons why: He happens to have the best player on the planet at his disposal in star center Sidney Crosby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
|Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ND Irish
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC