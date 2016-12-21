Penguins goalie Murray out with lower-body injury
Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray sprawls in the goal crease as the puck bounces off the crossbar behind him with Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho looking for a rebound in front of defensemen Derrick Pouliot and Justin Schultz in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. The puck did not go in and the Penguins won 3-2.
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
|Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ND Irish
|1
