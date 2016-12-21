NHL Takeaways: Minnesota's Devan Dubnyk makes case as NHL's best goalie
Minnesota head coach Bruce Boudreau said recently that Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk would outshine even Carey Price if he played in a market like Toronto. There's a case to be made that Dubnyk, a Regina native, deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as Montreal's Price and the great goalies of today's game.
