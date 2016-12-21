Maple Leafs increasing level of Auston Matthews' competition

Auston Matthews was dealt one of the toughest matchups of his young NHL career, and he came out on top. The 19-year-old scored his team-leading 15th goal, fired a career-high eight shots and played a career-best 21:22 while squaring off primarily against three-time all-star Ryan Getzlaf and former MVP Corey Perry on Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Townsman.