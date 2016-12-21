Maple Leafs increasing level of Austo...

Maple Leafs increasing level of Auston Matthews' competition

Auston Matthews was dealt one of the toughest matchups of his young NHL career, and he came out on top. The 19-year-old scored his team-leading 15th goal, fired a career-high eight shots and played a career-best 21:22 while squaring off primarily against three-time all-star Ryan Getzlaf and former MVP Corey Perry on Monday night.

