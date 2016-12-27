Healthy Olli Maatta skating better, playing better for Penguins
Maatta's medical history is headlined by, though hardly limited to, major shoulder surgeries in 2014 and 2015 and a bout with thyroid cancer a little more than two years ago. But his only issues as the middle of this season approaches apparently are the bumps and bruises that are an occupational hazard in his line of work.
