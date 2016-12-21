Hagelin helps Penguins rally past Hur...

Hagelin helps Penguins rally past Hurricanes

Read more: Brandon Sun

Carl Hagelin scored with 4:15 remaining and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Wednesday night. Hagelin got his fifth of the season and second in two games off a feed from Patric Hornqvist.

