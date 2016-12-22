Devils Up Next: At Pittsburgh on Friday night1 hour, 2 minutes | Devils

Devils Up Next: At Pittsburgh on Friday night The Devils return to Pittsburgh after losing a 4-3 shootout to the Penguins on Nov. 26 Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2hej1hZ Story line: The Devils lost a 4-3 shootout at Pittsburgh on Nov. 26 despite two goals from Michael Cammalleri and a career-high 46 saves from G Keith Kinkaid as Pittsburgh C Sidney Crosby tied the game with 14 seconds left in regulation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.