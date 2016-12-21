Devils' Miles Wood throws 'haymakers,' has fun...
Everyone knows the 21-year-old rookie left wing can skate like crazy, and he's shown in his limited NHL time that he can bury pucks into nets. And now we know the native New Englander can fight ... and that's a trait that even he didn't even know was in him before the second period of the Devils' 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night.
