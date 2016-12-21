Crosby headlines classic outdoor hockey moments
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby scored the winning goal in a shootout at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y., at the first-ever NHL Winter Classic in 2008. For hockey fans, New Year's Day has become synonymous with recovering from the previous night's festivities by watching some outdoor hockey.
