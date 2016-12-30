Councilman nudges city, Penguins on Civic Arena site redevelopment
Five years since demolition crews dropped the Civic Arena, a Pittsburgh councilman wants to know whether the city could help push along redevelopment of the Lower Hill District site. "I think the community is frustrated that they haven't seen development," said Councilman R. Daniel Lavelle, who introduced a resolution Thursday to explore the city's legal options.
