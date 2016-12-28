Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins: Lines and Rosters
The Hurricanes will come out of the holiday break tonight as they visit Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins for the first time this season. They'll be without Justin Faulk tonight, as it was announced yesterday that the defenseman is week-to-week with a lower body injury suffered against Boston.
