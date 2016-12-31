Canadiens vs. Penguins: Game Preview,...

Canadiens vs. Penguins: Game Preview, Start Time, and How to Watch

As many of us get set to ring in the new year, the Canadiens will instead be focused on one of their toughest tests of 2016 - slowing down the reigning Stanley Cup Champions. The Pittsburgh Penguins have been one of the NHL's most dominant teams in the month of December, winning 11 games since the first of the month while dropping only three - two of those losses coming in overtime.

