Blue Jackets rack up 13th straight victory

Bobrovsky had 37 saves, Nick Foligno scored a power-play goal midway through the third period and the league-leading Blue Jackets beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 to extend their winning streak to 13 games. Scott Hartnell, Seth Jones and Matt Calvert scored to put the burgeoning Blue Jackets up 3-0 in the first period, but the more aggressive Bruins dominated the action from there.

