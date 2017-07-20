The Latest: Rangers sign G Pavelec, E...

The Latest: Rangers sign G Pavelec, Elliott to Flyers

6 hrs ago

A flurry of signings are done a half-hour into free agency, including a couple of goaltenders with Ondrej Pavelec going to the New York Rangers and Brian Elliott to the Philadelphia Flyers. A person with direct knowledge of the signing tells The Associated Press that Pavelec agreed to a $1.3 million, one-year deal.

Chicago, IL

