The Latest: Blues sign Bennett, Thorburn

The St. Louis Blues have signed wingers Beau Bennett and Chris Thorburn and re-signed restricted free agent Oskar Sundqvist, whom they acquired from Pittsburgh at the draft. Bennett and Sundqvist each signed for $650,000 for next season and Thorburn - who was taken by Vegas from Winnipeg in the expansion draft - for $1.8 million over two years.

