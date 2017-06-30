See BSH Radio's Steph and Bill on CSN...

See BSH Radio's Steph and Bill on CSNPhilly's The 700 Level Show

Making their third appearance on TCN's "The 700 Level Show," Steph Driver and Bill Matz talk to host Marc Farzetta about the Flyers draft weekend and offseason plans. Nolan Patrick, Brayden Schenn, Brian Elliott, and the prospect of numerous rookies in the opening night lineup are all discussed, and you're not going to want to miss any of Steph's classic facial expressions, or Bill's measured, thoughtful takes on the offseason.

