Ron Hextall says Flyers needed change in goal

1 hr ago Read more: Sports Media 101

Flyers general manager Ron Hextall said Steve Mason's salary demands were not why he severed ties with the goaltender. Mason signed a two-year deal with Winnipeg with an annual salary-cap hit of $4.1 million, which is $1.35 million per season more than Brian Elliott received from Philadelphia.

