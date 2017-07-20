Mason, Elliott cash in on robust free agent goalie market

There were only a handful of opening... . FILE - In this April 19, 2017, file photo, Calgary Flames goalie Brian Elliott swats away the puck during the first period against the Anaheim Ducks in Game 4 in a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup play... There were only a handful of openings for starters or in platoon situations, making the process plenty stressful for him and his goaltending counterparts around the NHL.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.