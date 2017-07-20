Free Agency 2017: Arizona Coyotes Sign Nick Cousins
Cousins was acquired by the Coyotes before the Las Vegas Expansion Draft in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers along with prospect Merrick Madsen , in exchange for Brendan Warren and a fifth round pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft . Cousins was initially drafted by the Flyers and has spent some time going back and forth between the NHL and the AHL teams.
