2017 Flyers development camp opens July 7: Roster, schedule, times, details

Flyers development camp is coming soon. The annual summer camp where the team's prospects and other invitees are immersed into an NHL-style environment for a week will be held this year from July 7 until July 12. On-ice sessions will be held at the Flyers Skate Zone in Voorhees on for the first five days of the camp, and it will conclude in Stone Harbor for the annual Trial On The Isle, aka "Shit The Beach".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broad Street Hockey.