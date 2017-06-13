Will Flyers deal Andrew MacDonald, buy out Matt Read?
The Flyers are expected to use an ultra-young defense this season, one that might include Shayne Gostisbehere, Ivan Provorov, Sam Morin and Robert Hagg. MacDonald was plagued by turnovers last season, but he was one of the team's steadier defensemen.
