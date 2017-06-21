Which Flyer will Vegas select in expa...

Which Flyer will Vegas select in expansion draft?

4 hrs ago Read more: Sports Media 101

So whom will the Flyers lose to the Vegas Golden Knights when the team's expansion roster is announced Wednesday night? Winger Michael Raffl. He can play up or down the lineup, and he had a 21-goal season three years ago.

