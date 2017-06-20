When is the 2017 NHL Draft? TV, time, draft order

Nolan Patrick looks on during media availability for 2017 NHL draft prospects prior to Game Four of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. Nolan Patrick looks on during media availability for 2017 NHL draft prospects prior to Game Four of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.