What Is Jordan Weal? Looking For Comparable Late-Bloomers
In an otherwise dreary Flyers season, early February call-up Jordan Weal's late-season scoring burst was one of the few sources of optimism for the fan base. Registering 12 points in 23 games, driving play to the tune of a 55.9 CF%, and displaying a combination of offensive creativity and get-to-the-net aggressiveness, Weal was nearly able to make a team with Andrew MacDonald on its first pair watchable, as their overall play improved during the largely meaningless stretch run.
