Two reasons July 1 is key for Flyers, NHL fans

They call it Canada Day in the Great White North, and incredibly, the name has nothing to do with hockey or the free-agent frenzy that usually accompanies July 1. That's a good thing, for this year's class is about as enticing as P.K. Subban's breath. But Saturday is not just the day on which teams may begin negotiating with the unrestricted-free-agency class of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.