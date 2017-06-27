Tim Panaccio is no longer covering th...

Tim Panaccio is no longer covering the Flyers at CSN Philly

Panotch announced on Twitter this afternoon that he's no longer with CSN, on a day when they also let go of their Sixers Insider, Dei Lynam. Panaccio is the grandfather of Flyers Twitter, and we will definitely miss him in some ways -- even if he has thousands of us blocked on Twitter.

