The Flyers may finally have some clarity on their salary cap situation

13 hrs ago Read more: Broad Street Hockey

A couple of weeks ago, we took a deep dive on the Flyers' salary cap situation as they headed into this offseason, and then we checked back in on it a few days later when the NHL officially confirmed a $75 million salary cap for the 2017-18 season. 12 days later, we've been given an answer to one of the biggest questions facing the team, and it looks like we're close to an answer on another.

