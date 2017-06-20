Shayne Gostisbehere's extension is an obvious win for the Flyers

The Flyers were in a position to get Gostisbehere signed to a reasonable long-term deal, and they didn't mess it up. For an organization that used to be well-known for making big splashes in free agency, it's a true change-of-pace for the Philadelphia Flyers when their biggest contractual decision of the offseason is the status of an existing player on the roster.

