Ron Hextall has set the Flyers up well, but now must finish
Ron Hextall became the seventh general manager in Philadelphia Flyers history when he was promoted on May 7, 2014. He filled the void left by his predecessor, Paul Holmgren, who was "moved up" to team President - a reward earned, seemingly, 22 days earlier when Holmgren re-signed Andrew MacDonald , for whom he'd already surrendered two draft picks, to a pact worth $30 million over six years.
