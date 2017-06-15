Professional hockey returns to Portland in 2018
Comcast Spectacor, the parent company of Spectra and the Philadelphia Flyers, announced Thursday it has purchased the Alaska Aces ECHL franchise and will relocate the team to the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. The relocation of Comcast Spectacor's newly acquired ECHL franchise will create 36 home regular-season games and potential playoff dates for Portland's venue.
