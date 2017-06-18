Pending UFA Weal likes Philly, but 'will listen to other opportunities also,' says agent
Negotiations continue between the Philadelphia Flyers and pending unrestricted free agent forward Jordan Weal , who was left unprotected in the upcoming expansion draft. That's according to Weal's agent J.P. Barry, in conversation with a couple of different Philadelphia media outlets on Sunday, as the available and protected player lists were made public.
