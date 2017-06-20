North Van's Jordan Weal is exactly the type of free agent the Canucks should target

It's been a good few months for Jim Benning: he had an excellent trade deadline , fired an unpopular head coach , avoided a long-term contract with Erik Gudbranson , and came out of the NHL Entry Draft with some promising prospects. Whatever communication issues he's had, his actions, for the most part, have signified a movement towards properly rebuilding the Canucks rather than the half-hearted retooling of the past few years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vancouver Courier.