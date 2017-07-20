Nolan Patrick had surgery 10 days before the NHL Draft, will be ready for training camp
Nolan Patrick will not be on the ice in Flyers development camp in July. The Flyers broke the news late Friday afternoon that Patrick had surgery back on June 13 to repair an abdominal injury -- likely the already-known core injury issue he was dealing with this past season.
