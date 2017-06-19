NHL rumors: Jordan Weal talking to Ve...

NHL rumors: Jordan Weal talking to Vegas about potential contract prior to Expansion Draft

At some point today - one day before the NHL Expansion Draft picks are finalized and announced -- the Vegas Golden Knights are going to sit down in a room and make their selections from each of the NHL's 30 teams. Part of that process involves talking to players who were both left exposed by their current teams and are also pending free agents on July 1. One player who falls into both of those categories is Flyers forward Jordan Weal .

