NHL Mock Draft 2017: Philadelphia Flyers select Nolan Patrick with No. 2 pick

The Flyers ' move from the 13th spot in the draft to the 2nd overall pick is still something that we're trying to process six weeks after the fact, and it may not be an understatement to say that stroke of good luck could prove to be franchise-changing for the Flyers. In a draft that appears to have two prospects that tower above the rest, the team will have the opportunity to fill possibly its biggest long-term need: a top-6 center that can help give the team strength, scoring, and strong two-way play down the middle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broad Street Hockey.