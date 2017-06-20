NHL Mock Draft 2017: Philadelphia Flyers select Nolan Patrick with No. 2 pick
The Flyers ' move from the 13th spot in the draft to the 2nd overall pick is still something that we're trying to process six weeks after the fact, and it may not be an understatement to say that stroke of good luck could prove to be franchise-changing for the Flyers. In a draft that appears to have two prospects that tower above the rest, the team will have the opportunity to fill possibly its biggest long-term need: a top-6 center that can help give the team strength, scoring, and strong two-way play down the middle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broad Street Hockey.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Flyers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|Dman
|2
|Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|DMAN
|7
|USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|vladoblaster747
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|kevin s
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13)
|Oct '13
|Dev Starr
|9
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC