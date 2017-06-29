NHL free agency: Steve Mason definitely gone, Flyers linked to Brian Elliott
Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet is one of the most plugged-in folks in hockey, and he's made some predictions for the goaltending market once it opens at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. Among those predictions, Friedman says he believes that Brian Elliott -- most recently of the Calgary Flames - will be coming to Philadelphia.
