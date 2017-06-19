NHL expansion 2017: How are we feelin...

NHL expansion 2017: How are we feeling about the Flyers' situation?

Sunday was a big day in the NHL, as all 30 existing teams released their protection list for Wednesday's expansion draft. There's a lot to take in across the league, and that's also the case for our team, the Flyers , who - among other things - mildly surprised us by protecting Scott Laughton over several alternatives up front.

